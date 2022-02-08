Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 147,630 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 147,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $106,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 2,543,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

