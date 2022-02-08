Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,487 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Cowen boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.