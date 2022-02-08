Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $2.66 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

