Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 56.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.