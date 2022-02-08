Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 190,399 Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 190,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,182,000.

NYSE XPOF opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62. Xponential Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

