CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.63.

CIX traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.42. 321,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,708. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$16.63 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.5999998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

