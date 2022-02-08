Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $2,000.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,988.07.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,452.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,755.17.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.