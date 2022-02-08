Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,454 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

