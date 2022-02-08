Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHGG traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 232,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,741. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

