Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

