Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.75 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Change Healthcare from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55.
In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
