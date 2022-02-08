Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.78

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

