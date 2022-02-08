CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3,871.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CGI were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 770,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

