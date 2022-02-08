CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

