CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.
Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.
