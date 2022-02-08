CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.52

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 64188900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

