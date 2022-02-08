Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $274.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.10 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

CDAY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.95. 1,209,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

