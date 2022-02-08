Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of CRNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ceragon Networks stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.