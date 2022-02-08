Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $85.51 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 64469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

