Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal Sells 1,856 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total value of C$29,723.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,494.86.

Alok K. Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,384 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total value of C$21,250.35.

TSE CLS opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.