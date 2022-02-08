CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

CDK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 688,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,725. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

