Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.590-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $101.21. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,150. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

