Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

