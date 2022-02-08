Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.95 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $41.95 billion and $2.39 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00189135 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00403411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00069509 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,066,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,449,411 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

