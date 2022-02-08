Capstone Mining (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

