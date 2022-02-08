Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.