Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.72. 49,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

