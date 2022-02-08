Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.91. 110,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,266. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

