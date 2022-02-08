Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to C at TheStreet

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $619.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

