Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $54.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

