Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 185

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.88) to GBX 192 ($2.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

LON GENL opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £429.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.15. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.63).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

