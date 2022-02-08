Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camtek stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 1,555.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Camtek worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

