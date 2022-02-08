Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $45,840.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.86 or 0.07048520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

