Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $52,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

