Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.78. 2,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Specifically, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 over the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $2,793,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

