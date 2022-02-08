Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.34

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 2123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

