Caas Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,840 shares of company stock worth $1,588,165.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

