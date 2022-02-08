Caas Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $3,049,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $4,297,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter valued at $506,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

