Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

