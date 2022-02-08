Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

HIII stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

