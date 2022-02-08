Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLTR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

