Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KLTR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura Inc has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Kaltura Profile
Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaltura (KLTR)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.