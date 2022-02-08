C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% in 2021 due to higher volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders through dividends ($277 million) and share buybacks ($609 million). Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, rising operating expenses (rose 19% year over year in 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. For 2022, the company expects capex of $90-$100 million. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also concerning.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after acquiring an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

