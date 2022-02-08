Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -1.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,822,000 after purchasing an additional 108,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 153,203 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $8,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

