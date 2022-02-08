Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BC traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 14,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

