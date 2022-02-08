Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

