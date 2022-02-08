Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after acquiring an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. 23,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

