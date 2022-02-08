Brokers Issue Forecasts for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

