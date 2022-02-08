Brokerages Set Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $24.43

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

DTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

