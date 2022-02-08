Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $410.00

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.25.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $370.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

