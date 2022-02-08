Brokerages Set Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT at $36.25

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 210,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

