Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08. Halma has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

