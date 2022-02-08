Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $26.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CSWC stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 122.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

